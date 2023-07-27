HCMC leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs in War Invalids & Martyrs' Day

HCMC leaders pay their respects by offering incense and flowers in memory of the Vietnamese heroic mothers and martyrs on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

On the morning of July 27, a delegation from the City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, gathered at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

They came together to pay their respects by offering incense and flowers in memory of the Vietnamese heroic mothers and martyrs on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2023).

In addition, the event was attended by several esteemed city leaders, including Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Member of the Politburo and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Head of the Organization Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee; Major General Le Hong Nam, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Director of HCMC Police Department; and Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of HCMC. Former leaders of the Party, State, and HCMC from various periods also graced the occasion with their presence.

The leadership delegation of HCMC paid their respects by placing fresh and beautiful flower wreaths at the memorial of the heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs. The wreaths bore the inscription: "In tribute from the City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC." The delegation expressed profound gratitude for the remarkable contributions of these heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs, who made ultimate sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

The delegation solemnly observed a minute of silence to honor the heroic Vietnamese mothers and the courageous martyrs - the exceptional sons and daughters of the nation - who selflessly shed blood and made ultimate sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

After the ceremony of offering flowers and incense, the delegates proceeded to burn incense at each grave, the resting place of heroes and martyrs, to commemorate and express their gratitude.

Following their visit to the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery, the HCMC delegation continued their journey to the HCMC Cemetery (Lac Canh Cemetery) in Thu Duc City. There, they paid tribute by offering incense and flowers, showing deep gratitude to the generations of leaders and revolutionary elders who made significant contributions to the construction and protection of the Fatherland.