HCMC’s leader pays Tet visits to individuals with great contribution to city

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc paid Tet visits to exemplary individuals who have made significant contributions to the community and the city on January 27.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd, L) extends Tet greetings to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu (3rd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and a delegation of the city’s officials extended Tet greetings to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu.

He emphasized that researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu is an example of individuals who become more valuable when they get older. Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the researcher’s great contributions and valuable research works to the city and wishes him a happy and healthy life and to be continuously a shining example for future generations.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc wishes researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu a happy and healthy life. (Photo: SGGP)

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was born in 1922 in Nghe An Province's Thanh Chuong District. He has devoted all his life to cultural, historical, and geographical study and released tens of valuable books on Vietnam’s Southern region, Gia Dinh-Saigon-HCMC, such as "Non nuoc Phu Yen" (The land of Phu Yen), "Dia chi Khanh Hoa" (Khanh Hoa’s geographical location), "Non nuoc Binh Thuan" (The land of Binh Thuan), "Duong pho noi thanh TPHCM" (Inner-city streets in HCMC), Dictionary of the Southern administrative placenames, "Non nuoc Quang Tri" (The land of Quang Tri), Notebook of HCMC’s streets, "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords), and more.

The Organization of Vietnam Records (VietKings) on November 11 handed over a certificate of honoring and recognizing researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu, who spent 80 years working and contributing valuable research works to the country in general and HCMC particularly.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited and extended Tet greetings to Hero of Labor, People’s Doctor, Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Director of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital, non-permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed gratitude for her contributions to the health sector and wished the veteran doctors good health to continue to contribute her talent and scientific works to the healthcare sector of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

In November 2024, Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong was honored with the Ramon Magsaysay Award, considered the “Nobel of Asia.”

"Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong is being recognized for her spirit of public service and the message of hope she continues to propagate among her people. At the same time, her work serves as a dire warning for the world to avoid war at all costs, as its tragic repercussions can reach far into the future. She offers proof that it can never be too late to right the wrongs of war and gain justice and relief for its hapless victims,” according to the official information kit on the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh