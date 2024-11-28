HCMC’s chairman congratulates researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu’s 104th birthday

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on November 28 paid a visit to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu on the occasion of his 104th birthday.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) visits researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu on the occasion of his 104th birthday. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, the city’s leader expressed his deep gratitude to the researcher for his great contributions and valuable research works to the country in general and the city particularly, and congratulated the researcher whose work about the land and people of the old Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC was awarded the 7th National Book Awards.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai wished Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tu good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s development.

The books titled “Gia Dinh—Saigon—HCMC: A Long Mile of History (1698–2020)” by researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was honored at the 7th National Book Awards. (Photo: SGGP)

The 7th National Book Awards is an award that attracts a lot of interest from publishers, authors, translators, and the public. The organization board of this year’s event selected 58 works to present awards. Of these, the books titled “Gia Dinh—Saigon—HCMC: A Long Mile of History (1698–2020)” by researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was highly appreciated.

The work includes six parts, which are divided into two volumes featuring more than 1,500 pages. Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu took more than 20 years to complete the work with the goal of introducing the development and history of HCMC.

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu (R) presents his books to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai. (Photo: SGGP)

The book previously received the 11th Tran Van Giau Science Awards. It was released by the HCMC General Publishing House on the occasion of the 325th founding anniversary of the old Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC.

The award ceremony of the 7th National Book Awards will take place on the evening of November 29 at the Hanoi Opera House.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh