City's Vice Party Chief extends Tet greetings to HCMC Social Insurance Agency

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Tet greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency on January 21.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the solidarity and efforts of the social insurance sector to overcome difficulties in completing tasks.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee acknowledged the role of the city's social insurance sector, serving as a pillar of social security in contributing to socio-economic development.

In 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency received the attention and direction of the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to implement the social insurance and health insurance policies and programs synchronously and effectively. The coordination between the industry and departments, party committees, and local governments has also been effective. The processing and payment for social insurance and health insurance benefits have been implemented quickly and safely.

As of December 31, 2024, the total number of people participating in social insurance and health insurance in Ho Chi Minh City was more than nine million, presenting an increase of more than 2.1 percent compared to 2023. Of those, the number of people participating in compulsory social insurance was over 2.9 million, exceeding 100 percent of the target and marking a rise of more than 9.7 percent compared to 2023. The total social insurance and health insurance revenue amounted to more than VND 95,500 billion (US$3.77 billion), reaching over 101 percent of the target, up nearly 11 percent compared to 2023.

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh