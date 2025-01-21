HCMC delegation extends Tet greetings to former city leaders

A delegation from the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education visited and extended Tet greetings to HCMC's former leaders on January 21.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education, visits and extends Tet greetings to the family of Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao.

A delegation from the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education, led by Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong, visited and extended Tet greetings to Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, and her family, on January 21.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong highly appreciated Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao’s significant contributions to the development of HCMC in general and the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in particular. Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao has actively participated in scientific conferences, seminars, and media platforms, providing valuable papers and articles that have contributed to the growth of the city and the nation.

The delegation presents Tet gifts to the family of Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao.

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lunar New Year 2025, Mr. Tang Huu Phong wished Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao and her family health, happiness, and prosperity.

He also expressed confidence that Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao will continue to contribute her insights and ideas to further the development of HCMC, helping the city and the nation move forward into a new era of development.

On the same day, Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education and his delegation visited and offered incense in memory of Mr. Pham Quang, former Permanent Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Training Commission of the HCMC Party Committee (now the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education).

The delegation extended Tet greetings to Mr. Pham Quang's family, recalling his remarkable revolutionary contributions as an inspiration for future generations.

The delegation from the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education offers incense in remembrance of Mr. Pham Quang.

Mr. Pham Quang devoted his life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the people, steadfast in his commitment to communist ideals. For nearly 70 years, he dedicated his life to the Party’s revolutionary cause, steadfastly contributing to its ideological, cultural, propaganda, and press work.

At every stage of the revolution, he consistently reflected on how to wield his pen as a sharp tool for guidance and advocacy, driven by a burning desire to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the people and the nation.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan