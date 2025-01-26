HCMC Party Chief offers Tet gifts to workers

On behalf of leaders of the Party, State, and Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, visited and presented Tet gifts to workers on January 26.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (R) presens Tet gifts to workers on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The event held by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation was attended by Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Pham Minh Tuan, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai, and 214 families of workers with a population of 410.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, caring for workers during Tet and Workers' Month and the celebration of the founding of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor are among the three major annual activities of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

The Ho Chi Minh City Trade Federation's programs have become traditional activities and have been promoted and expanded across the country by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, such as free bus, train, and plane tickets for workers to return home for Tet; zero-cost bus trips for migrant workers returning home for Tet; the “Workers Enjoy Tet in the City” program; subsidized goods fairs to serve workers; a program on offering Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers and those suffering from serious illnesses and injuries from accidents in the workplace; and more.

Ho Chi Minh City has spent nearly VND909 billion (US$36.27 million) to offer Tet gifts to people and families credited with meritorious service to the country, needy households, and typical individuals and collectives who made outstanding contributions to the city.

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh