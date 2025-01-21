HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman extends Tet greetings to Naval Brigade 125

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong paid a pre-Tet visit to Naval Brigade 125 under the Naval Region 2 on January 20 afternoon.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong gives a Tet present to Naval Brigade 125

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and representatives from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City extended their congratulations on the outstanding achievements of Naval Brigade 125 over the past year, particularly in defense diplomacy.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee commended the brigade for organizing various activities to strengthen solidarity and ties between localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong thanked the Naval Brigade 125 for siding with Ho Chi Minh City; and expressed aspire that the military unit would continue to work closely with the city's government and people in the coming time, especially in maritime affairs.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong also extended the best wishes for a happy and warm new year, and encouragement to all officers and soldiers of the Naval Brigade 125 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday of 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong warmly inquires with Colonel Nguyen Dinh Lich, Commander of Naval Brigade 125.

On the side of the Naval Brigade 125, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Lich, Commander of Naval Brigade 125, provided the notable achievements of the unit over the past year.

Accordingly, the Naval Brigade 125 has completed key political tasks such as combat readiness, combat training, welcoming international delegations to Ho Chi Minh City, and facilitating the visits by working delegations from the mainland to the country’s islands.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Lich took the meeting to send the best wishes for Tet to the city’s leaders.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong