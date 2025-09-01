HCMC’s emulation drive builds trust in community to spark progress wave

HCMC's 100-day emulation campaign is yielding tangible results in infrastructure and public services, boosting community spirit and reinforcing public trust ahead of major Party Congresses.

The households of Thach Thi Song and Truong Van Muoi, residing at alley 175/20 on Street No.2 in Tang Nhon Phu Ward of HCMC have donated land for the local authorities to open the inter-neighborhood alley 66-67-68 (Photo: SGGP)

Delivery of practical, tangible works

Immediately following the operational launch of the new two-tier local government model, the 100-day emulation movement has become a driving force for positive change in HCMC. In many localities, specific projects directly tied to the practical interests of residents have been swiftly implemented.

In Tang Nhon Phu Ward, an inter-neighborhood alley that was once a mere dirt path is now a clearly defined new road, thanks to residents who unanimously agreed to donate portions of their land. The households of Thach Thi Song and Truong Van Muoi, for instance, voluntarily donated nearly 300m2 of garden land, valued at almost VND7 billion (approx. US$280,000), to widen the alley and alleviate traffic congestion.

“The festive spirit is everywhere with the national flags, and coming home to see this new alley taking shape fills me with excitement”, Mrs. Song shared. The project was implemented in response to the 100-day emulation campaign and now joins in the joy of celebrating the 80th National Day, making the emulation spirit in the ward even more vibrant.

Tang Nhon Phu Ward is also pushing forward with administrative reforms, bringing selective public services directly to neighborhood offices for greater citizen convenience.

In Saigon Ward, the Public Administration Service Center has processed nearly 1,300 applications over the past two months, achieving an on-time or early completion rate of over 99 percent.

This is a direct result of the ward’s 100-day campaign, which includes ambitious targets like a “10 authentications in 15 minutes” service pledge, “Online file processing rate reaches 85 percent”, and “Creating a video guide for online administrative procedure registration”. City dweller Nguyen Quoc An expressed his satisfaction after receiving his document in just ten minutes.

Meanwhile, the Saturday morning work sessions in Vung Tau Ward have earned high praise from residents. A mobile team of over ten officials, equipped with all necessary machinery, travels to different neighborhoods to provide on-site administrative services.

“Not everyone has the time or health to go to the main office”, said resident Hoang Van Tung. “This model should be replicated so more people can benefit. Even when they can’t solve an issue on the spot, their dedicated guidance fosters a stronger, friendlier bond between citizens and officials.”

The spirit of emulation is also beautifying the city. In Binh Thanh Ward, a project titled “Flags Fly Proudly – Compassion Flowers Bloom Brightly” has transformed alleyways, with residents planting flowers in front of every home.

Civil servants at the Public Administration Service Center of Saigon Ward in HCMC are receiving and processing applications for residents (Photo: SGGP)

Spreading sense of joy

Con Dao Special Zone has enthusiastically joined the campaign with projects focused on accelerating urban renewal, upgrading tourism infrastructure, and improving the ecological environment. “The roads are more spacious and the parks are greener”, said island resident Nguyen Thi Nga. “We hope tourism will continue to grow, improving the lives of our people.”

In response to the movement, the HCMC Labor Federation organized a “For the Health of Workers” program, providing free health check-ups and care for over 200 female factory workers. These health packages, along with small gifts, brought joy and peace of mind to the employees.

From infrastructure and social welfare to administrative reform, the 100-day campaign is manifesting in concrete actions across the city. A common thread is the rapid spread of this emulation spirit from the highest city levels down to the grassroots, inspiring creativity, responsibility, and a broad social consensus.

In Phu Dinh Ward, judicial officers are visiting the homes of elderly and disabled citizens to help them with online procedures. This is a solution to implement the goal of “100 percent online files”, shared Chairman Bui Trung Truc of the ward’s People’s Committee. “We want to bring public services to the people's homes, so that everyone can access them conveniently.”

In Hoa Hung Ward, an ambitious 100 different projects have been registered, with a strong focus on social welfare initiatives like the “Sharing Love – Connecting Community” program, which has already distributed nearly 800 gift packages to disadvantaged households.

These initiatives, though some may be small, are deeply practical and are visibly strengthening the connection between citizens and their local government. What is most valuable is that this emulation movement is not merely for show; it is aimed at achieving real efficiency and creating a tangible, positive change in the daily lives of city dwellers.

Deputy Head Le Hoang Hai of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission enthusiastically shared that in recent days, the spirit of this emulation campaign has spread powerfully from the city level to every grassroots unit.

Each project and task originates from practical needs and is tied to the tangible benefits of citizens and businesses. This has created a vibrant atmosphere of friendly competition, helping to enhance the operational effectiveness of the entire government system and reinforce the people’s trust.

As the nation celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, these initial results are a vivid testament to the city’s spirit of unity and determination to build a more civilized, modern, and compassionate HCMC. He is confident that these achievements will provide the faith and momentum for the city to advance into its next chapter with even greater aspirations.

Nguyen Thi Tiem, resident of Binh Dong Ward commented: “A few months ago, I was worried about whether my dilapidated house could withstand the rainy season. Thanks to the timely care and support of the local government, my home has been repaired and is now much sturdier and more spacious. My long-held dream of a proper home has become a reality. This support gives my family renewed faith and the motivation to strive, to participate in local activities, and to feel more connected to our city. We believe the compassion in this city will continue to spread so that no one is left behind.”

The emulation campaign, running from July 1 to October 10, aims to institutionalize the directives of the General Secretary and the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee. It seeks to arouse a spirit of proactivity, creativity, and challenge overcoming to seize this historic opportunity for effectively implementing the policies and resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat regarding the restructuring and streamlining of the political system’s apparatus. It also strives to transform HCMC into a “megacity” – a global, multi-center, multi-sectoral, and multi-functional metropolis, thereby realizing the process of building a city that is prosperous, civilized, modern, happy, and compassionate.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam