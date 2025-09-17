Education

HCMC’s education sector to strengthen in-person and online inspections

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on September 17 announced that in the 2025–2026 school year, the city’s education sector would strengthen inspection and supervision activities.

At the same time, the education sector will promote citizen reception and the resolution of complaints and denunciations.

Accordingly, the Inspectorate of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training officially ceased operations on June 30, 2025 after the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

To meet practical demands, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has established the Inspection and Legal Division to continue performing the functions of the former Inspectorate as well as legal-related duties.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung emphasized that during the 2025–2026 school year, inspection and supervision will be reinforced to promptly prevent and address violations and to impose administrative sanctions in line with regulations.

At the same time, the education and training sector will intensify efforts to receive citizens and address complaints and denunciations, and strictly implement measures against corruption and negativity.

In particular, the sector will apply information technology and promote digital transformation in management and administration. Inspections will be conducted both in person and online.

Online portals and social media will be utilized to ensure transparency and disclosure of legal information, enabling learners, organizations and individuals to easily access and look up information.

Previously, in the 2024–2025 school year, the Inspectorate of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training issued 18 administrative sanction decisions in the field of education, with total fines exceeding VND320 million (US$12,140).

Most penalties were imposed on non-public schools for violations, including organizing activities without authorization to operate in education and carrying out enrollment procedures contrary to regulations.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

