Competition promoting love for Vietnam's sea and islands among students launched

On December 1, in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, the Coast Guard Region 4 Command launched the online round of the competition 'I Love My Homeland’s Sea and Islands' in the province.

Colonel Nguyen Thai Duong, Deputy Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 4 Command, officially launches the competition. (Photo: SGGP)

The online contest will run from December 1 to 7, featuring a diverse, engaging, and educational set of questions.

The launch ceremony was attended by leaders from the An Giang Department of Education and Training, representatives of school administrations, and students from 41 secondary schools across the province.

The online competition, held from December 1 to 7, features a diverse, engaging, and educational set of questions covering topics such as basic knowledge on preventing IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing; drug prevention and the harmful effects of drugs; school violence; and local history, culture, and social traditions.

Nguyen Duong Phuong Nguyen, a 9th-grade student from Le Quy Don Secondary School, shares her reflections during the competition’s launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

After the online round concludes, the organization board will hold an in-person competition with the participation of 150 students who achieved high results from the online round. In the 2025–2026 academic year, the Coast Guard Region 4 Command, in coordination with local authorities, has organized four editions of the "I Love My Homeland's Sea and Islands" competition, reaching nearly 59,000 secondary school students across the province.

The initiative aims to raise awareness, foster patriotism, and cultivate a love for the nation’s seas and islands, while strengthening the spirit of responsibility among the younger generation for the nation’s development, sovereignty protection, and the maintenance of political security and safety in the country’s maritime and island areas.

By Nam Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh