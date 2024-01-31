HCMC’s economic vision: Green and Digital

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee directed the advisory team to thoroughly analyze, evaluate, and forecast the distinctive development factors and conditions, with an emphasis on unlocking the city's potential and strengths.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee speaks at the meeting.

The team is tasked with exploring innovative models and solutions for the city's development in the new context.

Green policies, criteria, and models across all sectors

On January 31, the HCMC People's Committee held a scientific conference to seek input on the draft urban planning for the city for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050. The conference was attended by leaders from Southern provinces, along with experts and professionals in urban planning and representatives from various departments. Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, presided over the conference.

At the workshop, most experts and scientists agreed that the project lacked specificity, with outdated data in some areas not reflecting the current reality. Therefore, the consulting unit should carefully examine and assess the precise planning directions, especially concerning transportation and connectivity infrastructure with neighboring provinces. It is essential to clarify regional linkages in healthcare and human resource training.

Additionally, the planning for the five satellite cities needs to outline specific mechanisms for attracting manpower and capital, and implementing the green economy and circular economy must involve specific programs, plans, and detailed strategies.

An overview of the meeting

Concerning population, calculations should be based on the current residence and workplace rather than on household registration, as is the current practice. The consulting team should thoroughly evaluate and clarify the growth model of the city, specifying the focal points.

In general, the project lacks an analysis of the risks and trends associated with the migration of intellectual and hi-tech labor and other factors not closely aligned with the city's reality. There are still many issues that are not compatible, and the city needs additional workshops for further analysis.

Following the feedback received, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee requested the consulting unit to thoroughly analyze, assess, and forecast specific development factors and conditions, with an emphasis on harnessing the city's potential and strengths. The envisioned economic development direction for the city is characterized as green and digital.

The city's nine “green-digital" criteria must be manifested across all aspects and sectors, leaving no industry untouched. Among these, three foundational elements—green policies, green criteria, and green models—should be integrated into every field and sector.

The city's industrial development will prioritize emerging sectors such as microelectronics, electronics, chips, semiconductors, supporting industries, and high-tech industries, while phasing out all sectors facing a labor deficit from 20 years ago. This forward-looking vision is poised to chart a new course, create fresh development avenues, and generate new value, benefiting not only HCMC but also the entire nation.

Establishing connections between the city and provinces stands as the directional solution for this planning phase. In detail, the city prioritizes the development of specific sectors, dividing the scale for each type of implementation. It focuses on researching high-tech advancements in all fields, investing in workforce training, and establishing a regionally-oriented brand. It is essential to identify the factors that contribute to added value. It is crucial to pinpoint specific breakthrough projects, initiatives, or policies for immediate implementation.

In the upcoming period, the city will hold meetings for two council groups, two advisory teams, and two critique teams to discuss the city's general planning. The HCMC People's Committee Office has notified the consulting units to concentrate on two key aspects: the spatial development direction for infrastructure and the spatial orientation for economic sector development.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Da Nguyet