HCMC’s District 4 launches new tour to lure visitors

The People’s Committee of District 4 in HCMC cooperated with the HCMC Tourism Department and Chim Canh Cu (Penguin) Travel Company launched a new tour called “Cu lao giua long pho thi” (The Isle in the inner city) on June 30.

The scenic route gives tourists an opportunity to discover must-see attractions, such as the Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC branch (formerly known as Nha Rong Wharf where President Ho Chi Minh embarked in 1911 to seek a path to national salvation), Cau Mong (Mong bridge, one of the most famous historic bridges in the city), an ancient building which was built in 1922 as the second office of the famous Phan Thiet City-based fish sauce manufacturer, Lien Thanh, Vinh Hoi temple, and take experience the vibrant city at night when joining the Saigon River cruise on the Indochina Junk, learn about the process of craft shoe making at Vinh Hoi Shop and enjoy local food at Vinh Khanh night street.

The tourism sector of HCMC has encouraged districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions in response to the tourist program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic.