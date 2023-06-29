HCMC's District 6 launches street of traditional Vietnamese wedding gifts

The People’s Committee of District 6 in HCMC launched a street specialized on selling traditional Vietnamese wedding gifts on June 29 to provide an additional tourist attraction to draw more visitors.

The section from Ngo Nhan Tinh Street to Nguyen Thi Nho Street located on Le Quang Sung Street includes 16 shops selling traditional gifts for Vietnamese weddings, such as betel leaves and areca nuts, wines, fruits, cakes, and tea.

Ms. Thuy, owner of a shop, spending more than 30 years of trading betel leaves and areca fruits, indispensable gifts in engagement and wedding ceremonies, said that sellers were very joyful with the inauguration of the street.

In the heyday, the market had hundreds of large-scale stalls that were bustling with trade activities every day, especially in the wedding season at the end of the year that daily saw thousands of visitors and trucks carrying betel leaves and areca fruits waiting in line until 2-3 a.m. every night.

The goods are transported directly from Hoc Mon District in HCMC or provinces, such as Ben Tre, Quang Ngai, and others. Currently, a set of a bunch of 40 areca fruits, betel leaves, and slaked lime costs around VND200,000.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 6, Vuong Thanh Lieu said that the launch of the “Street of traditional Vietnamese wedding gifts - Cho Lon betel leaves and areca nuts” is expected to contribute to diversifying trade and tourism activities of the district and Binh Tay commercial and service center as well as preserving the beauty of Vietnamese traditional and cultural beauty.