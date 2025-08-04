Domestic tourism hustles during National Day

As reported by travel agencies on August 3 that the domestic tourism market is showing signs of renewed activity ahead of the upcoming National Day (September 2) holiday.

In addition to the increasing travel demand, the launch of many new tour packages is also contributing to the market's momentum.

In Ho Chi Minh City, popular one-day trips include tours to the Cu Chi Tunnels, exploring Can Gio – known as the "green lung" of the city – and river cruises on the Saigon River combined with nighttime cultural performances.

In addition, longer leisure tours to destinations such as Con Dao, Long Hai, or eco-tourism trips combined with wellness experiences in Can Gio are being offered to serve a wide range of tourist preferences.

In the Northern region, cultural and historical sites in the capital city of Hanoi attracts numerous visitors such as Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hoa Lo Prison, the Temple of Literature, and Military History Museum.

According to, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Doan Thi Thanh Tra, this year's national holiday has seen a significant number of travelers from the Southern region registering for tours in the North, particularly overseas Vietnamese from Germany, Australia and other countries.

Most of toursits choose tours to the Northeastern, Northwestern regions and Ninh Binh Province in combination with attending events commemorating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19), National Day.

Information from BenThanh Tourist indicates that tour prices during the holiday have increased by ten to 20 percent, with most departures scheduled for the end of August.

Meanwhile, Director of Marketing and Communications at Vietluxtour Tran Thi Bao Thu said the company is offering a wide range of historically themed tours this year such as “Following Uncle Ho’s Footsteps” (Hanoi – Thai Nguyen – Tuyen Quang), “Remembering the Autumn of August” (Hanoi – Tuyen Quang) and other routes to Ha Long, Cat Ba, and Ta Xua attracting numerous tourists.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong