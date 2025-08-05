Ho Chi Minh City to introduce premium tea lounge at hotels

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will coordinate with partners to pilot a high-end tea-tasting space model at luxury hotels across the city from now until the end of the year.

Tourists enjoy tea on a floating restaurant on the Saigon River.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, the initiative aims to gradually develop a new tourism product, introducing the richness of Vietnamese tea culture to both domestic and international visitors. By incorporating elements of modern tea diplomacy within premium hospitality venues, the program seeks to offer a refined cultural experience that reflects the elegance and depth of Vietnam’s heritage.

The tea-tasting spaces will be set up in the premium lounges of luxury hotels, catering primarily to international guests and corporate partners.

The model emphasizes aesthetics, tranquility, and the spirit of traditional tea culture, aiming to create a distinctive highlight in the hospitality experience offered in Ho Chi Minh City.

The tea products are selected from reputable, high-quality brands, featuring elegant packaging and meeting strict food safety standards.

The tea spaces will integrate elements of visual art and cultural performance, including traditional musical instruments, calligraphy demonstrations, cultural exchanges, and curated tastings of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is encouraging the collaboration between luxury hotels and premium tea producers in designing the tea spaces, supplying products, training staff, and offering consultation on tea selections tailored to different guest profiles.

The promotional campaign for the model will be rolled out comprehensively through articles and video clips on traditional media, digital platforms, and influencers with strong appeal among younger audiences.

Hotels and tourism businesses are also encouraged to leverage their communication channels, such as websites, social media, and YouTube, to promote the initiative.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh