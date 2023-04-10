HCMC’s District 7 launches new service promoting waterway tourism

The People’s Committee of District 7 in HCMC coordinated with the municipal Tourism Department to launch a new tour visiting the district’s tourist attractions.

The trip will take travelers to visit shopping malls, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Anh Sao (Starlight) Bridge, Artinus 3D Art Museum, Crescent Lake Park, and offer an opportunity to experience and enjoy watersports at Marina Pier.

According to HCMC’s plan for the development of waterway tourism products for the 2022-2025 period, district 7 has many potentials for waterway tourism development to organize activities promoting this type of tourism, such as reviving the floating market in Tan Thuan Bridge area every Saturday and Sunday combined with entertainment and watersports activities.

The new service aims to contribute to developing new tourist products under the city’s program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” which is launched by the city’s tourism industry to encourage districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic.