Nearly 1.6 million international visitors arrive in Vietnam in July

According to a report released today by the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, Vietnam welcomed close to 1.5 million international tourists in July, contributing to a total of nearly 17 million tourists overall.

The summer travel season also stimulates the domestic tourism market.

The number of domestic travelers is estimated to reach 15.5 million, with approximately 10.3 million staying overnight.

In total, for the first seven months of the year, the number of international holiday makers to Vietnam reached 12.2 million, marking a 22.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Domestic tourism also recorded 93 million visitors, contributing to a total revenue from tourism of about VND616 trillion.

Among international markets, China continues to hold the top position with over 391,000 visitors in July, reflecting a 7 percent increase from the previous month. South Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan, and the United States are also key markets that significantly contribute to the total visitor count. Notably, several European markets have shown impressive growth compared to the previous month, such as Belgium (up 278 percent), Denmark (up 249 percent), the Netherlands (up 207 percent), Switzerland (up 154 percent), and the Czech Republic (up 98 percent).

Despite this, some markets have reported declines, such as Singapore (down 33 percent), India (down 25 percent), Malaysia (down 20 percent), and the Philippines (down 12 percent)...

In terms of transportation, over 1.3 million international visitors arrived in the Southeast Asian country by air accounting for the majority of the total. The road transport welcomed approximately 234,000 visitors, reflecting an increase of more than 10 percent compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, the number of visitors arriving by sea was only 2,518, representing a significant drop of nearly 58 percent.

According to Director Nguyen Trung Khanh of the National Tourism Administration, the consistent growth trend in various Asian and European markets indicates that the appeal of Vietnam as a destination is increasingly expanding. Additionally, the summer travel season is contributing to the stimulation of the domestic market, further propelling the tourism sector towards continued recovery and robust growth in the near future.

By Mai An - Translated By Anh Quan