Travel

Nanning’s Langxi Night Market: Vibrant highlight for tourism

SGGP

Nanning’s Langxi Night Market has become a bustling hotspot for tourists and locals, offering affordable street food and playing a key role in the region’s nighttime economy.

03.jpg
Tourists are in line to buy delicacies

To cater to the growing demands of both tourists and local residents in Nanning City, the capital of China’s Guangxi Province, city officials several years ago launched Langxi Night Market, conveniently located near the city’s bustling center.

03b.jpg
03c.jpg


Operating daily from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., the market is a hive of activities. Its 245 stalls create a vibrant tapestry of offerings, focusing primarily on delicious snacks, classic street food, and fresh fruit.

03d.jpg
03e.jpg
The market offers a diverse feast for the senses, from savory snacks to fresh fruit

For Ly Thu Nguyet, a postgraduate student specializing in Vietnamese studies in Nanning City, the market is a favorite tourist attraction. “Students and tourists love coming to Langxi Night Market to enjoy the street food,” she explained. “You can find iconic regional dishes here, and on top of that, the prices are incredibly affordable.”

03f.jpg
03g.jpg
On weekends, the market becomes a bustling hub of activity, drawing in large crowds

Nguyet mentioned that she and her friends are frequent visitors, often coming to stroll through the lively atmosphere and sample the diverse fare. On weekends, the market reaches a fever pitch of excitement. It becomes a bustling scene of people jostling and queuing patiently to purchase their most beloved treats.

03i.jpg
The delicious offerings are known for being budget-friendly

Nanning’s warm, inviting climate makes it a year-round destination for visitors. In this context, the successful development of Langxi Night Market serves as a significant highlight. It’s not just a feather in the cap for the city’s tourism sector, but also represents a major breakthrough in the broader strategy to develop Guangxi Province’s growing nighttime economy.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Nanning street food night activities in Nanning City Guangxi tourism night markets in China Nanning travel guide affordable food in Nanning China nighttime economy things to see in Guangxi Langxi Night Market

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn