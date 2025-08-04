Nanning’s Langxi Night Market: Vibrant highlight for tourism

Nanning’s Langxi Night Market has become a bustling hotspot for tourists and locals, offering affordable street food and playing a key role in the region’s nighttime economy.

Tourists are in line to buy delicacies

To cater to the growing demands of both tourists and local residents in Nanning City, the capital of China’s Guangxi Province, city officials several years ago launched Langxi Night Market, conveniently located near the city’s bustling center.



Operating daily from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., the market is a hive of activities. Its 245 stalls create a vibrant tapestry of offerings, focusing primarily on delicious snacks, classic street food, and fresh fruit.

The market offers a diverse feast for the senses, from savory snacks to fresh fruit

For Ly Thu Nguyet, a postgraduate student specializing in Vietnamese studies in Nanning City, the market is a favorite tourist attraction. “Students and tourists love coming to Langxi Night Market to enjoy the street food,” she explained. “You can find iconic regional dishes here, and on top of that, the prices are incredibly affordable.”

On weekends, the market becomes a bustling hub of activity, drawing in large crowds

Nguyet mentioned that she and her friends are frequent visitors, often coming to stroll through the lively atmosphere and sample the diverse fare. On weekends, the market reaches a fever pitch of excitement. It becomes a bustling scene of people jostling and queuing patiently to purchase their most beloved treats.

The delicious offerings are known for being budget-friendly

Nanning’s warm, inviting climate makes it a year-round destination for visitors. In this context, the successful development of Langxi Night Market serves as a significant highlight. It’s not just a feather in the cap for the city’s tourism sector, but also represents a major breakthrough in the broader strategy to develop Guangxi Province’s growing nighttime economy.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam