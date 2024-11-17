Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s chairman attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Can Gio

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai attended the Great National Solidarity Festival in Long Thanh Hamlet 2 in Long Hoa Commune of Can Gio District on the evening of November 16.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers flowers to Long Thanh Hamlet 2 in Long Hoa Commune of Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, the city’s chairman appreciated the achievements and efforts of the local authorities and people of Long Thanh Hamlet 2 in developing the economy, reducing poverty, protecting the environment, and promoting the spirit of support and solidarity over the past time.

He emphasized the strength of the great national unity bloc. He hoped that the people of Long Thanh Hamlet 2 would continue to promote the spirit of solidarity and achievements they have achieved in recent times.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He suggested that Long Thanh Hamlet 2 focus on building happy families, improving the physical health of residents, creating more jobs, preventing social vices or criminality among the people, reducing the rate of poor and near-poor households, and households with average living standards, and keeping the hamlet green, clean, and beautiful.

On the occasion, leaders of HCMC and Can Gio District handed over presents to poor households and praised individuals and collectives who have made significant contributions to building a strong and united community in the hamlet.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers presents to poor households. (Photo: SGGP)
Can Gio District's leaders offer presents to poor households. (Photo: SGGP)
Individuals and collectives who have made significant contributions to building a strong and united community in the hamlet are honored at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

