HCMC’s Book Street Festival 2025 to open on January 27

The annual book street festival during the Tet holidays will open on January 27 and run until February 2 (the 28th day of the last month—the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Design of HCMC’s Book Street Festival 2025

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Information and Communications Department, this year’s event, themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year), will be held along a section on Le Loi Street, from Nguyen Hue Boulevard to Quach Thi Trang Square in District 1. The festival, covering an area of 11,200 square meters, will present to readers nearly 68,000 copies of books from 22 publishing houses and businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Direrctor of the Ho Chi Minh City Information and Communications Department (L) attend the press conference of the Book Street Festival 2025 on January 21. (Photo: SGGP)

In particular, there will be a special display area for literary works and Happy New Year poems of late President Ho Chi Minh; documents, images, and works of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; items and publications marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025), the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

In addition, the festival featured over 160 various activities, especially an exchange with researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu, 104, whose work about the land and people of the old Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC was awarded the 7th National Book Awards.

The design of this year’s book street festival is inspired by Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

The design of this year’s book street festival is inspired by Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), a historic symbol of Ho Chi Minh City's development. The train carriages are arranged into areas displaying books, technology tools for reading, and children’s rooms.

The annual book street festival marking the Lunar New Year attracts more than one million visitors each year. It aims to promote reading and increase knowledge of the culture, traditions, and tourism of the city and highlight Vietnamese’s traditional Tet.

Related News Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 depicts HCMC’s development journey

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh