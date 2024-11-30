Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s artists visit residents in flash flood-hit Lang Nu Hamlet

The delegation of more than 100 veteran artists of HCMC on November 29 visited and presented 120 gifts to disadvantaged students and families in the remote mountainous flash flood-hit Lang Nu Hamlet in the northern province of Lao Cai.

langnu.jpg
An art performance by the HCMC delegation at the Phuc Khanh Primary and Secondary School 1 in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province (Photo: SGGP)

Lang Nu Hamlet in Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province, was hit by a devastating mud-rock flash flood that buried 37 households and left 95 people dead or missing on September 12 afternoon.

At an art performance performed by HCMC's artists, women residing at Lang Nu Hamlet said that after three months, they could finally hear the sound of music again, touching the hearts of the artists.

It is difficult for the local people to forget the massive damage to property and lives following Typhoon Yagi in Lang Nu, other areas in Lao Cai, and several northern provinces.

langnu1.jpg
Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Tho Truyen and children in Phuc Khanh Commune (Photo: SGGP)
langnu2.jpg
Artist Quynh Hoa and children in Phuc Khanh Commune (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City artists' delegation, People's Artist Huu Quoc expressed his profound condolences to the families of the deceased and missing, as well as to those who have lost their homes and possessions. He wished that the delegation’s small gifts would contribute to alleviating the suffering of flood-hit families.

Images of the visit :

langnu3.jpg
langnu4.jpg
langnu5.jpg
Artists of HCMC present 120 gifts to disadvantaged students and families in the remote mountainous flash flood-hit Lang Nu Hamlet in the northern province of Lao Cai. (Photo: SGGP)
langnu6.jpg
Construction of the new resettlement area for Lang Nu Hamlet is expected to be finished by the end of this year. (Photo: SGGP)
langnu7.jpg
langnu8.jpg
Director Hoang Duan (L) meets people in Lang Nu. (Photo: SGGP)
langnu9.jpg
Construction of the new resettlement area for Lang Nu Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)
langnu10.jpg
langnu11.jpg
langnu12.jpg
