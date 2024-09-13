National

Eight people missing in Lang Nu Hamlet landslide return safe

SGGPO

Eight people from two households missing and feared dead in a Lang Nu Hamlet landslide have returned safe, raising the total number of survivors to 54.

However, 39 others in the Lang Nu Hamlet have remained missing.

Reportedly, among missing persons, they luckily survived after timely escaping the landslide that buried an entire village in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, the Northern province of Lao Cai on the morning of September 10.

Earlier, they had discovered a significant quantity of fallen rock and soil from Con Voi Mountain.

By 11:15 a.m. on September 13, local authorities confirmed that Lang Nu Hamlet landside damaged 37 households with 158 people.

The death toll and number of missing people due to the landslide have surged to 87. A total of 17 people have been injured and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, at the landside scene, rescuers are taking advantage of the sunshine benefits to search for remaining missing persons under debris.

Some photos show search and rescue efforts at the scene of the landslide.

TC7.jpg
TC1.jpg
TC3.jpg
TC2.jpg
TC4.jpg
TC5.jpg
By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Lang Nu Hamlet Lang Nu Hamlet landslide Lao Cai province search and rescue efforts eight people missing

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn