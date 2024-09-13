Eight people missing in Lang Nu Hamlet landslide return safe

Eight people from two households missing and feared dead in a Lang Nu Hamlet landslide have returned safe, raising the total number of survivors to 54.

However, 39 others in the Lang Nu Hamlet have remained missing.

Reportedly, among missing persons, they luckily survived after timely escaping the landslide that buried an entire village in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, the Northern province of Lao Cai on the morning of September 10.

Earlier, they had discovered a significant quantity of fallen rock and soil from Con Voi Mountain.

By 11:15 a.m. on September 13, local authorities confirmed that Lang Nu Hamlet landside damaged 37 households with 158 people.

The death toll and number of missing people due to the landslide have surged to 87. A total of 17 people have been injured and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, at the landside scene, rescuers are taking advantage of the sunshine benefits to search for remaining missing persons under debris.

Some photos show search and rescue efforts at the scene of the landslide.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong