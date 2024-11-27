Ho Chi Minh City’s veteran artists join journey to Dien Bien Phu

More than 100 outstanding veteran artists of HCMC began a journey to Dien Bien Phu on November 26. The trip is organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

HCMC’s officials and artists participate in a trip in tribute to martyrs in Con Dao in 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

The journey took place from November 26 to 30. Delegates will visit historical sites and participate in meaningful activities in the provinces of Dien Bien, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai, including offering gifts to those affected by typhoon Yagi in Bao Yen District in Lao Cai Province and Tran Yen District in Yen Bai Province; organizing arts performances and joining exchanges with veteran artists who participated in the resistance war; and handing over presents to policy beneficiary families and poor households.

The journey aims to provide political and ideological education and widely promote the significance, grandeur, and historical value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory to the artists.

The trip also aims to rouse the emotions of artists participating in the program to create high-quality artistic works and mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). It also encourages artists to keep contributing to the development of literature and the arts in the city.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh