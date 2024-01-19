HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2024 opens

The HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2024 honoring Vietnamese cultural identities on Tet holidays and introducing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis to visitors opened at Le Van Tam Park in District 1 on January 18.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) attends the opening ceremony of the Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and heads of departments in the city.

The Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) Festival 2024 co-organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association will last until January 21.

The festival featuring more than 100 booths displaying various products and a wide range of activities is expected to draw more than 80,000 visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that Tet Festival 2024 is becoming an annual event gradually spreading widely among residents and visitors. This year’s festival was accompanied by more than 80 businesses in many different sectors. It shows a good sign for the tourism industry, presenting the economic recovery of HCMC after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Department and the Department of Industry and Trade need to coordinate with relevant departments and organizations to create favorable conditions for enterprises, connect social resources to introduce local specialties of provinces and cities nationwide to people, and attract more visitors, he asked.

The HCMC’s annual Tet Festival 2024 is expected to draw more than 80,000 visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the People’s Committee of District 8 announced that HCMC’s unique floating flower market Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) will open on January 25- February 9 (on the 15th-30th days of the last lunar month) on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the street of Ben Binh Dong in District 8.

The flower market is expected to attract nearly 654 stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from Mekong Delta provinces.

By Thi Hong, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh