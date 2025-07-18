K-pop Lovers Festival 2025 to take place in Hanoi this weekend

The K-Pop Lovers Festival 2023 will take place in the Tran Nhan Tong Dong pedestrian zone in downtown Hanoi on July 19-20.

The event is jointly organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, the Korea Creative Content Agency, and The Seoul Newspaper.

Marking its 12th edition, the festival continues to affirm the appeal of K-pop among Vietnamese youth. From a spontaneous playground of the Korean music-loving community, the program has become an annual cultural event attracting tens of thousands of participants each year.

This year’s K-pop Lovers Festival will continue to attract K-pop fans in Vietnam with a series of activities, such as a K-pop dance competition, idol-style karaoke singing contest, and Korean tourism showcases, offering a wide range of interesting and attractive activities for attendees.

The highlight of the festival will be the much-awaited performances put on by both Vietnamese and Korean artists, including My Anh, Lam Bao Ngoc, Cong B, a South Korean choreographer, and dancer Yechan from Korea’s renowned 1Million Dance Studio.

At the festival, the most impressive Vietnamese dance group will have an opportunity to participate in the K-pop Cover Dance Festival World Final, which will be held in South Korea in September.

Director of the Korea Cultural Center in Vietnam, Choi Seung Jin, said this year’s 12th edition of its kind is expected to be a place for the K-pop fan community and become a vibrant cultural destination for Hanoi’s weekend crowd. The festival is open to the public and free of charge.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh