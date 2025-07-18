Legendary Australian golfer appointed Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador

Mr. Gregory John Norman, an Australian professional golfer, was appointed Vietnam's Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–2030 term.

On the morning of July 18, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong officially handed over the decision to appoint Mr. Gregory John Norman, legendary Australian golfer, as Vietnam's Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–2030 term.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Mr. Gregory John Norman expressed his honor to continue as Vietnam’s Tourism Ambassador and pledged to promote the country as a leading golf destination and a land of rich heritage, natural beauty and unique culture.

Mr. Gregory John Norman, legendary Australian golfer, is Vietnam's Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–2030 term speaks at the appointment ceremony.

In his new working term, Mr. Gregory John Norman plans to step up media activities through his personal platform with over 175,000 followers and promote international tournaments, including efforts to bring a LIV Golf series event to Vietnam.

He will also launch the Greg Norman Golf Academy chain, support sustainable golf course development, and connect golf tourism with cultural and heritage events such as the Heritage Golf Festival in Central Vietnam.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism affirmed that the reappointment of Mr. Gregory Norman is a strategic move to position Vietnam as a premium, friendly and culturally rich destination on the global tourism map.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong expressed confidence that Mr. Gregory John Norman would serve as a professional and influential ambassador, effectively promoting Vietnam’s tourism image and brand to the international community.

Gregory John Norman’s reappointment is expected to boost “golf diplomacy”, strengthening Vietnam’s soft ties with the global community in sports, tourism and investment.

Mr. Gregory John Norman, a legendary figure in global golf, has won over 90 international titles and holds an estimated net worth of US$350 million, making him one of the sport’s most influential personalities worldwide. Since his first visit to Vietnam in 2006, he has helped the development of golf tourism in Vietnam by designing top world-class courses like The Bluffs Ho Tram and KN Golf Links Cam Ranh.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong