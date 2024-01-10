Annual Book Street Festival 2024 on Tet holiday to open on February 7

The HCMC’s annual Book Street Festival 2024 during the Tet holidays will open on February 7 and run until February 14 (the 28th day of the last month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar.

This year’s event themed “Spring of Love – Tet Reunion” will be held on a road section on Le Loi Street, from Nguyen Hue Street to Quach Thi Trang Roundabout in front of the Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Over the past decade (2011-2023), the Tet Book Street Festival has become a familiar and unique reading cultural event symbolizing the Tet culture of HCMC during the Lunar New Year.

The 2024 book street will return to the city to present a miniature scene covering an area of more than 300 square meters featuring a giant Dong Son bronze drum and dragons which are sacred animals of the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar 2024.

The book fair with a total area of around 11,200 square meters will be divided into three main zones.

The area A located on a road section from Nguyen Hue Boulevard to Pasteur Street will see a series of activities, such as the opening ceremony, an exhibitions of literary works and poetry of the late President Ho Chi Minh, award-wining of press, literary and arts works on “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle”, a display of books created by veteran revolutionists, Party and State leaders, and another one celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, 70th anniversary of Geneva agreement (July 21, 1954-2024) , 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944- 2024), 120th anniversary of General Secretary Tran Phu's birthday (May 1, 1904 – 2024), outstanding works and achievements of HCMC, implementation outcomes of resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025, rare and valuable prints,Nguyen An Ninh Digital Library associated with presenting Southern culture and the poem Luc Van Tien by great poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu who was recognized as a World Cultural Celebrity by UNESCO.

Area B situated on a section from Pasteur Street to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street will display e-books while zone C lying on a section from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to the Quach Thi Trang Roundabout will be the children’s entertainment area.

The event attracts 30 publishing houses throughout the country likely CMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa), Phuong Nam Cultural Corporation, Dong A, Saigon Books, Nha Nam, and others presenting to readers more than 3,000 titles and 59,000 copies of books on various topics.

In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to receive free books in the "Book Gifting" program which is scheduled to take place from 5 pm to 7 pm on February 10.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh