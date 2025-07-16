Exhibition presents drawings of Military Zone V battlefield

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Da Nang City on July 16 organized the sketch exhibition titled “Memories of the Battlefield of Military Zone V” at the Vietnamese Heroic Mother Monument in Quang Phu Ward, Da Nang City.

The sketch exhibition titled “Memories of the Battlefield of Military Zone V” opens at the Vietnamese Heroic Mother Monument in Quang Phu Ward, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition is being held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025). It serves as a meaningful activity to promote the role of museums in public education, fostering historical and cultural awareness while strengthening community bonds.

In addition, the event expresses profound gratitude for the great sacrifices and contributions of heroic martyrs and veterans who dedicated their lives to the nation’s struggle for independence and liberation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Thi Hoi An, said that the exhibition features 78 works of wartime sketches created by artists who directly participated in the combat in Military Zone V. Among the highlights are works by fallen artist-soldier Ha Xuan Phong and the late painter Nguyen Duc Hanh.

Each sketch is like a fragment of memory, a vivid slice of history capturing the true moments of life on the battlefield where the spirit of patriotism, the courage of the soldiers, and the deep yearning for peace are expressed with powerful emotion, humanity, and artistic vitality, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoi An added.

The event has drawn considerable public interest, particularly from local youth union members and young audiences. (Photo: SGGP)

The artistic works evoke a vast landscape of memories in a time of war; tell vivid, personal stories of hardship and heroism, offering unfiltered glimpses into the harsh realities of wartime life; and serve as pages of history books portraying the unyielding fighting spirit, deep patriotism, longing for peace, and unwavering optimism of the Vietnamese people.

In addition to showcasing artworks of significant historical and artistic value, the exhibition also offers visitors an opportunity to deeply learn about the art of sketching as a form of visual storytelling. The event has drawn considerable public interest, particularly from local youth union members and young audiences.

The exhibition is open to the public from July 16 to August 10.

By Mai Anh, Ba Toan—Translated by Kim Khanh