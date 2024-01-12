HCMC to welcome Lunar New Year with special festival

The ambassadors of the festival. (Photo: VNA)

The municipal Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) said on January 11 that apart from art performances and Tet spaces, the festival will feature more than 100 booths displaying various products.



Festivalgoers will have chances to engage in exchanges with artisans and famous figures.



Le Thuong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, said the festival will offer an opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and services, serve as a channel to connect HCMC with other cities and localities, and help promote trade, tourism, and culture in the new period.



VCCA Chairman Nguyen Quoc Ky noted that the event aims to promote the love for culture and national pride among youths, and to lure more international tourists to Vietnam and the southern metropolis in particular.



HCMC continued to take lead nationwide in terms of the number of visitors and revenue from tourism last year, with nearly 5 million foreign and some 35 million domestic holidaymakers, and a total revenue of over VND160 trillion (US$6.6 billion ), according to the tourism department.

VNA