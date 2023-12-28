HCMC’s much-awaited annual flower show scheduled to open on February 7

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2024 will open to the public from February 7 - February 14 (the 28th day of the last month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

2024 is the Year of the Dragon which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

This year’s much-awaited annual flower show themed “Beloved Spring – Tet Reunion” will be divided into three sections, including Homeland Origin, Crossing Rivers and Seas, and Increasing Integration of Vietnam featuring the long-standing cultural traditions and beliefs of the Vietnamese people, and the cultural identity of the Southern region.

According to the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Therefore, a miniature of a couple of giant dragons holding a pearl using traditional environmentally-friendly materials with a total length of more than 100 meters will be arranged along the flora street.

The flower show running on a 600-meter-long section on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 will also have miniature scenes and areas, such as Uncle Ho’s garden of yellow apricots, a traditional dragon boat race with a 66-meter long ship, a lotus lake covering an area of more than 1,000 square meters with nine tributaries of the Mekong River, a display of works of art flower arrangement by foreign consulates in HCMC.

There will be more than 90,000 baskets of various types of flowers to be displayed at the flower show.

Design of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2024

The annual flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during the Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 20 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

The must-see site on Tet holidays is sponsored by the HCMC Government, Saigontourist Holding Company in partnership with other agencies and businesses in the city.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh