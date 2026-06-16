HCMC’s An Khanh Ward to become model locality in new period

On June 15, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang held a working session with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of An Khanh Ward on the implementation of political tasks in the first six months of 2026.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the HCMC leadership expects An Khanh Ward to develop into a model locality in the new period. This area is set to host a range of important projects, including the City Central Square, the HCMC Administrative Center, and the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as many other major developments.

The ward’s leadership was requested to establish a renewed development vision that is broader in scope and more modern in orientation to position the area as an urban zone of strategic importance to the city, aiming toward a civilized, well-equipped, and high-quality living environment.

The HCMC Party Chief analyzed that An Khanh Ward is experiencing rapid urban development and is home to many major projects. Therefore, special attention must be given to planning work, ensuring the synchronous development of transport infrastructure and social infrastructure, as well as effective connectivity with neighboring areas. Planning must take the lead in order to avoid a situation of fast but uncoordinated growth that could lead to future infrastructure overload.

In particular, investment in transport and social infrastructure must be calculated with a long-term vision, based on comprehensive projections of population scale, travel demand, education, healthcare, public spaces, and other facilities serving residents’ daily lives.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding decentralization mechanisms, Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that in the coming period, the city will strongly promote comprehensive delegation of authority to wards, communes, and special zones, linking delegated powers with clearly defined responsibilities of each locality. Under this approach, wards, communes, and special zones will have greater autonomy in implementing their tasks and will be held accountable to the city for their performance.

The HCMC Party Secretary also noted the importance of mechanisms to attract and retain high-quality human resources, particularly young officials and outstanding graduates, to meet the development requirements of localities.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the An Khanh Ward Party Committee, Le Tran Kien, reports to the working group. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh