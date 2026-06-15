HCMC Party Chief inspects progress of administrative center project

On June 15, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang along with a working delegation inspected the implementation progress of the City Central Square project and the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center project.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the working delegation inspect the implementation progress of the City Central Square project and the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center project. (Photo: SGGP)

Following an on-site survey of the construction site, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee heard reports from relevant departments, agencies, project investors, and contractors on the progress of project implementation. The participants also outlined existing difficulties and bottlenecks while proposing solutions and recommendations to address challenges arising during the execution of the projects.

Concluding the working session, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized that this is a project of great significance to the city, and therefore its implementation must ensure both schedule and construction quality.

He acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the project investor, contractors, relevant departments and agencies, and local authorities in coordinating the project’s implementation and maintaining the planned progress.

According to the HCMC Party Secretary, the project has been carried out on schedule and in compliance with quality requirements, thanks to the close coordination among departments, agencies, local authorities, the project investor, and contractors. He noted that it could serve as a model for other key projects and major works across the city.

Regarding the recommendations raised during the meeting, Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his general agreement and requested relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to work closely with the project investor and contractors to address and promptly resolve difficulties and obstacles arising during the project implementation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

He also called on departments, agencies, the project investor, contractors, and local authorities to maintain close coordination and proactively handle emerging issues with the highest sense of responsibility, ensuring that the project is completed on schedule and achieves the quality and effectiveness set out in its objectives.

At the construction site, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang visited and encouraged the forces directly involved in the project’s construction. He also presented gifts to engineers, workers, and laborers, encouraging them to overcome challenges and remain focused on ensuring the project's progress and construction quality.

The City Central Square project and the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center project are being developed on an area of nearly 47 hectares under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through a Build-Transfer (BT) contract.

The project has a total investment of more than VND29.6 trillion (US$1.12 billion) and is being developed by Saigon Sun Investment and Development Co., Ltd., a member of Sun Group. The project is expected to be completed in 2027 and put into operation in 2028.

Once completed, the project is expected to contribute to shaping a mega-city of regional and international stature. It will also help establish an integrated public transportation infrastructure system that enhances connectivity and serves as a catalyst for urban development while creating a cultural landmark that harmoniously combines contemporary development with the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural values.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents gifts and encouragement to engineers, workers, and personnel directly involved in the construction of the project. (Photo: SGGP)

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the City Central Square and the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Center have been planned based on the philosophy of “Of the People, By the People, For the People,” featuring three concentric spatial zones that embody this guiding principle.

Zone 1: “Of the People” stretches from the Saigon River, measuring approximately 169 meters in length and 325 meters in width. The “Of the People” Square is envisioned as a public space where residents and visitors can walk, relax, enjoy the scenery, and engage in recreational activities.

Zone 2: “By the People” is approximately 200 meters long and 155 meters wide, covering an area of about 3.2 hectares. This zone conveys the idea that the “ship of the State” can only stay afloat and move forward when supported and propelled by the people. It symbolizes the principle that all resources used to operate the State are generated and contributed by the people.

Zone 3: “For the People” features a central square approximately 350 meters long and 245 meters wide, covering around 6.6 hectares dedicated to the square itself. The zone also includes the administrative center building and a theater integrated with a conference and performance center. This space is designed to accommodate national-level military parades and public processions during major events and commemorations.

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)

Within this zone, the Administrative Center will rise to approximately 30 stories, conveying a sense of solidity, dignity, and modernity. It is expected to serve as the workplace for more than 8,000 officials, civil servants, and public employees, while receiving between 1,500 and 2,000 citizens daily through a modern one-stop administrative service system.

Beyond office hours, the area is envisioned as an extension of the city's nighttime economy and urban vitality, providing a vibrant public space where residents and visitors can gather, stroll, and enjoy leisure activities.

Adjacent to the Administrative Center is a multi-purpose theater integrated with a conference and performance center, with a seating capacity of approximately 2,000 people.

Central Park will be highlighted by a lake covering around 12 hectares, designed based on the philosophy of the convergence of waters and renewal, the birthplace of growth and prosperity, symbolizing the beginning of a new phase of development. The area is envisioned as a venue for water music performances and fireworks displays and is expected to become a new iconic attraction of Thu Thiem New Urban Area and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh