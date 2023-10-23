HCMC Women’s Union signs MoU on cooperation with Minsk City

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union and the Minsk Public Association under the Belarus Women’s Union hosted an online meeting to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Following the MoU, the two units will strengthen collaboration and facilitate to mutually develop. Accordingly, the two units shall regularly exchange information on each side’s activities as well as women's movements to share good models and practical works.

Besides, the two sides will collaborate to perform the exchange, experience-sharing activities related to the development of women in the two cities together with policies on gender equality and cultural communications.

In addition, the two parties shall organize a photo exhibition named “Women's Faces on Victory Day” along with visits and exchange activities.

After the signing ceremony, the two sides will build a five-year plan to buid the favorable and practical cooperation activities .