HCMC wins ASOCIO’s Digital Government Award

At the recent ASOCIO Digital Summit held in Korea's Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City was awarded the ASOCIO 2023 Award for the category of Digital Government Award.

This award was given to Vietnam’s southern largest city thanks to the city’s outstanding results in implementing digital strategies and solutions to significantly improve the quality of services for people, openness and transparency in city government operations.

The award is also a recognition of the Ho Chi Minh City government's continuous efforts in implementing digital transformation and building a digital government.

At the same time, the city was recognized as one of the typical cities applying smart technology to effectively serve key areas such as transportation, healthcare, education, and providing public services to its dwellers.

Ho Chi Minh City has also made efforts to innovate methods of providing public services and utilities to people and businesses, contributing to government activities by setting up the Information Portal, App and 1022 switchboard to listen and record residents’ opinions and soon deal with people's recommendations. These switchboards prove their effectiveness in serving people.

With outstanding achievements in building digital government, Ho Chi Minh City has contributed to improving people's quality of life, promoting the city's socio-economic development, and affirming Vietnam's position in the field of digital transformation. Ho Chi Minh City authorities are determined to continue promoting digital government to promote the digital economy and digital society with the goal of building Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city.

ASOCIO awarded ASOCIO 2023 awards to 52 companies and organizations from 9 countries and territories at the ASOCIO 2023 World Summit on Digital Government, including 8 categories such as ASOCIO Outstanding Tech Company Award, ASOCIO Digital Transformation Award, ASOCIO Digital Government Award, ASOCIO EdTech Award, ASOCIO HealthTech Award, ASOCIO Cybersecurity Award, ASOCIO ESG Award ( ESG - Environmental, social, and corporate governance) and ASOCIO Start-Up Award.