HCMC urges acceleration of Pham Van Dong road link to Go Dua Interchange

HCMC’s authorities have urged an acceleration in the construction progress of the Pham Van Dong road extension, which is set to connect to the Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange, to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional connectivity.

Pham Van Dong Street (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office has issued an official notice outlining conclusions made by Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the implementation of Government Resolution No. 212/NQ-CP, dated July 21, 2025, on the investment and construction of a road section connecting Pham Van Dong Street to the Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange, located in Hiep Binh and Tam Binh wards, Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, Van Phu Bac Ai Joint Stock Company has been instructed to urgently complete compensation and site clearance and report on the progress by September 2025.

The Department of Construction is required to finalize the appraisal of the revised basic design. In parallel, the department must review and consolidate the inter-agency task force and proactively engage in negotiations with the investor regarding land allocation and payment methods, with a report to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in accordance with regulations.

The Department of Finance is tasked with urgently appraising the revised feasibility study report of the project and advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee by September 5. It will also lead to coordination with relevant units to propose the establishment of a working group to negotiate amendments to the project contract appendix, to be submitted by September 10.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong has called on all departments, agencies, local authorities, and related units to cooperate swiftly and decisively to ensure timely site clearance and complete legal and technical procedures. This is essential for the prompt implementation of the project, which aims to improve regional transport infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh