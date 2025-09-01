Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit, present gifts to pre-revolution officials

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City visited and presented gifts to people with meritorious services.

On the morning of August 31, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, conducted gift-offering visits to revolutionary contributors, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

Among attendees were Mr. Nguyen Tan Phat, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Saigon Ward, and Mr. Nguyen Bac Nam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs.

The delegation visited the families of Mr. Nguyen Chuong and Mr. Huynh Phuoc Hy, both born in 1930, residing in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City warmly inquires Mr. Nguyen Chuong, who is pre-revolution official. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

They were pre-revolution officials. At 95 years old, both men have retained their clarity of mind as they shared the stories about the years they were involved in the revolutionary struggle.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with the delegates visit and present gifts to the family of Mr. Nguyen Chuong. (Photo: SGG/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquires about living and health condition of Mr. Huynh Phuoc Hy. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In a warm atmosphere, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquired about their health and listened to each story and memory shared by the two men about the period when they were involved in the revolution.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders expressed their deep gratitude for the immense sacrifices and contributions of previous generations of revolutionaries, including pre-revolution officials, in the struggle for independence, national liberation, reunification, and the construction and defense of the country.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with the delegates visit and present gifts to the family of Mr. Huynh Phuoc Hy. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, on behalf of the city’s leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc respectfully extended his wishes for good health and longevity, hoping that the two men would enjoy joyful lives with their families and grandchildren, serving as shining examples for younger generations to follow.

Along with the entire country, Ho Chi Minh City has always been one of the leading localities in expressing gratitude and providing care for war invalids, families of martyrs and people with meritorious services to the nation.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc suggested that local authorities continue to pay attention to and take good care of the material and spiritual well-being of policy families and people with meritorious services, and properly implement policies for those who have contributed to the country.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong