From economic locomotive to global megacity: HCMC’s blueprint for future

For 80 years, HCMC has been Vietnam’s “reform laboratory”; now, with a historic merger, it is tasked with pioneering the nation’s journey to becoming a prosperous global power.

The new Thu Thiem urban area in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Innovation: Testament to breakthrough strength

According to Assoc Prof Dr Phan Xuan Bien, Head of the Vietnam Association of Historical Science (VAHS), the success of the 1945 August Revolution hinged on the Party’s ability to seize a historic opportunity. That same bold spirit, which turned a thousand-year dream of independence into reality, persisted through two long resistance wars.

In the early 1980s, when the nation faced a severe socio-economic crisis, it was once again this spirit of daring to innovate – born from practical realities, especially the bold initiatives in HCMC – that paved the way for the comprehensive Doi Moi (Reform) era. The success of nearly 40 years of Doi Moi is irrefutable proof that the nation refuses to stand still, always advancing through aspiration and breakthrough.

Throughout this journey, HCMC has remained a city of vibrant revolutionary movements. Major General, Assoc Prof Dr Vu Quang Dao, former Director of the Vietnam Military History Institute (under the Ministry of National Defence, emphasizes that the people of Saigon-HCMC are proud not only of being “the first to fight and the last to be reunified” in war but also of leading the nation in building a new compassionate society, with the goal of being “the first to advance and the first to the finish line”.

Today, HCMC continues to affirm its role as the nation’s economic and financial heart. HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirms that these past achievements are the foundation upon which the city will complete its historic mission in this new era.

Despite immense challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has maintained its role as an economic engine, contributing 21.3 percent of the national GDP, 29.38 percent of state budget revenue, 22.9 percent of the total social investment, 58.33 percent of international tourists, 43.72 percent of tourism revenue, 27.9 percent of export turnover, and 26 percent of import turnover.

The city’s dynamism is palpable in its pioneering industrial zones, its soaring skyline, and its expanding transport arteries, all driven by the vitality of its people – from the merchants of Ben Thanh Market to the engineers of today’s tech startups, all sharing a common belief that this city must lead.

Spreading momentum from city of aspiration

Over the past two decades, Vietnam has risen strongly, with its GDP exceeding US$400 billion in 2023, and an average per capita income exceeding $4,000. The 13th Party Congress has set a clear vision for 2045: for Vietnam to become a developed, high-income nation.

According to Dr Huynh Thanh Dien, the path to this goal is inseparable from the success of HCMC. “If HCMC succeeds, Vietnam will have a development model to replicate”, he noted. “If HCMC breaks through, the entire country will gain the momentum to advance.”

A pivotal step in this process occurred on July 1, 2025, when HCMC officially merged with the provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, creating a comprehensive reconfiguration of development space and forming a new “international megacity”.

This is not a mere administrative consolidation but a fusion of the intellect, will, and shared development aspirations of three of the nation’s most dynamic economic poles, combining HCMC’s strengths in finance and technology with Binh Duong’s manufacturing prowess and Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s deep-water ports, energy sector, and marine tourism.

As General Secretary To Lam emphasized in a recent speech, this administrative reorganization is an objective necessity in the age of globalization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and a “precious opportunity to innovate our leadership thinking and enhance the quality of national governance”.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Standing Member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress (former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee), the city faces a historic opportunity. Its mission is to pioneer a new era of development, aiming to become a top 100 global city by 2030 and a major Asian economic and financial hub by 2045.

To achieve this, the city will re-plan its space to be multi-polar and hyper-connected, focusing on the knowledge and digital economies, completing its modern infrastructure network, and enhancing the quality of life for its city dwellers.

The young generation of HCMC holds a special responsibility in this endeavor. They are the inheritors of 80 years of nation-building and the authors of the next chapter – a chapter of a strong and prosperous Vietnam. The engineers on the metro construction sites, the scientists in biotechnology labs, and the startups with global aspirations are all emblematic of this new wave of aspiration.

The national dream of a strong Vietnam must begin with concrete actions in specific places. HCMC, with its pioneering tradition and the special mechanisms now at its disposal, is once again entrusted with a historic mission: to lead the way, to test new models, and to inspire the nation. The aspiration for national greatness, therefore, can begin and burn brightly from pioneering cities, chief among them HCMC.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam