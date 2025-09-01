Thousands of people flock to revolutionary landmarks in Vung Tau Ward, HCMC

Thousands of people visited the Memorial House of National Heroine Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune and the Minh Dam Historical Site in Phuoc Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City on September 1, the third day of the National Day holiday.

Tourists pay tribute at the monument to National Heroine Vo Thi Sau during the National Day holiday.

At the memorial house and statue of National Heroine Vo Thi Sau, numerous groups of visitors arrived to lay flowers and lit incense in tribute to the national heroine on early Sunday, September 1.

Young visitors offer incense at the Minh Dam Historical Site.

Similarly, the Minh Dam Historical Site also welcomed large numbers of visitors paying tribute to fallen revolutionaries, including local residents and young people.

After offering incense, visitors toured the caves, pagodas and other landmarks at the site, and posed for commemorative photos.

Red flags along Vo Thi Sau Street connecting Dat Do and Phuoc Hai communes on these days

The Minh Dam Historical Site is an important revolutionary landmark that once served as a crucial base for revolutionary forces during their resistance wars against the French and Americans, with dense forests, jagged mountains and over 300 large and small caves. Its name honors two revolutionary fighters, Bui Cong Minh and Mac Thanh Dam, who heroically gave their lives in the struggle for national liberation. In 1993, the site was recognized as a national historical relic and has since become a popular “red destination" for visitors seeking to connect with the country’s revolutionary past.

By Phu Ngan-Translated by Huyen Huong