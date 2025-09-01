Multiple venues across Ho Chi Minh City bustling with holiday makers

During the National Day holiday, major attractions such as the Cu Chi Tunnels, Suoi Tien Theme Park and Saigon Zoo welcomed large crowds of visitors.

At the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, new activities attracted both domestic and international tourists. Visitors arrived to enjoy water games on a lake designed to resemble the East Sea; and experience military-style sports shooting, paintball battles and overnight camping, outdoor barbecues and homestay accommodations.

Tourists excitedly learning about the lithophone at the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site.

Many visitors engage with S’Tieng ethnic performers through their traditional folk arts.

Both domestic tourists and groups of visitors from Europe and the United States also traveled to the “land of steel” to explore the history of the southern people’s resistance.

A variety of activities attract visitors at Suoi Tien Theme Park.

Similarly, the Suoi Tien Theme Park reported large crowds from morning until night. A highlight was its evening water-stage show on Lac Canh Lake, along with a parade celebrating the park’s 30th anniversary.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden was also a popular destination for families.

Children were excited to see lions, tigers, elephants and colorful birds, while adults enjoyed the “Independence Festival – Reuniting the Nation” program featuring 50 cultural booths, folk games, pottery-making, mat weaving, street art, circus and magic shows.

Crowds flock to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The zoo also offered free admission from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 2 to welcome visitors to the festivities.

Big discounts pull crowds to Co.opmart supermarkets.



Shoppers flocked to malls and supermarkets, lured by deep holiday discounts.

Retailer Saigon Co-op rolled out nationwide promotions at over 800 outlets, raising essential supplies by 20–30 percent and slashing prices on Vietnamese products by up to 50 percent as part of Ho Chi Minh City’s Shopping Season 2025 campaign launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

Accommodation services were vibrant, with several hotels and resorts in Ho Chi Minh City reaching occupancy rates of 88–90 percent.

Visitors flock to Tran Chau Beach & Resort in Phuoc Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in the first eight months of 2025, the city welcomed 5.2 million international visitors, up nearly 50 percent year-on-year, and more than 25 million domestic travelers, up 7.5 percent.

Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND161,887 billion (US$6.1 billion), an increase of 31.2 percent compared with the same period in 2024, fulfilling 62.3 percent of the year’s plan.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong