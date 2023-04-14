HCMC urgently addressing issues related to two metro lines

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) informed that the progress of two metro routes is severely affected by various objective issues.



Accordingly, the complaints of contractors building Metro Line 1 have not been satisfyingly tackled. Meanwhile, the unit price of materials has fluctuated lately, and the number of complex technical standards has increased, but the overhead cost for Urban Railway No.1 One Member Co. Ltd. (HURC1) has not been distributed yet.

MAUR shared that the deadline for the construction project of this line has been extended to the end of this year. The current progress is nearly 95 percent, with a test run from Long Binh depot to Binh Thai Station, passing Suoi Tien Station.



At present, the final architecture of the project is being completed (installing system equipment, pedestrian overpasses, the office building for O&M Co., CP4 package), and an evaluation report is being prepared to submit to HCMC People’s Committee for the operation of Metro Route No.1.

Simultaneously, MAUR is working with HURC1 to train necessary train drivers, operation technicians, station managers. It is going to introduce to HCMC Transport Department a suitable operation plan for the first stage, a piloting scheme to exploit urban railway infrastructure assets. It is also researching measures to boost investment performance.



As to Metro Line No.2 from Ben Thanh to Tham Luong, the land clearance task has not finished because certain cases have not agreed to hand over their land lots. In addition, its IC consultation unit unexpectedly terminated the contract, leading to unwanted extra cost. The tasks of approving the compensation expense estimate and selecting contractors for technical infrastructure relocation have been prolonged more than necessary.

Right now, this project is collecting opinions from its sponsors, adjusting contracts, and finalizing essential bidding documents. It is waiting for deadline extension from the Government to have the basis for following stages.