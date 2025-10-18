HCMC urgently addresses severe flooding on key roads

Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership has ordered departments and local authorities to take immediate and effective measures to tackle severe flooding across several major streets following recent heavy rains.

Yesterday afternoon, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed an official document conveying directives from the city’s Chairman regarding urgent actions to resolve deep flooding on multiple roads across the city after recent downpours.

Responsible agencies and local authorities must tackle flooding on multiple roads across the city

Accordingly, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee instructed all departments, agencies, authorities in wards and communes, and relevant units to rigorously implement the safety and flood-prevention measures outlined in official dispatch No. 3067/UBND-DT for the 2025 storm and rainy season.

Local authorities are to prioritize key drainage and flood-control projects within their jurisdictions, promptly reporting any obstacles to the Department of Construction for consolidation and solution proposals to accelerate project progress.

Simultaneously, the city will intensify dredging and maintenance of canals and drainage systems to enhance water discharge capacity, while strictly penalizing illegal waste disposal and construction encroachments that block drainage flow.

District governments are also tasked with promoting public awareness and encouraging residents to avoid littering streets and waterways, following the HCMC Party Committee's Directive 19-CT/TU aiming at building a cleaner, greener, and flood-resilient city.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to urge infrastructure and transport investors to expedite ongoing anti-flooding projects under the 2021–2025 plan, especially along 12 major roads that experience chronic inundation. The department must also coordinate with localities to respond swiftly to flooding incidents, particularly during periods of heavy rain combined with high tides.

Yesterday afternoon, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee issued a directive from Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong concerning the recent severe weather, which brought heavy rain, strong winds, and widespread tree collapses across Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong instructed the Department of Construction to take the lead, in coordination with HCMC Green Tree Park Company Limited and relevant agencies, to urgently conduct a comprehensive inspection of all urban trees.

The review will focus on aging trees and those with large height or trunk diameter, particularly along major roads, residential areas, schools, and hospitals. The goal is to assess safety risks and identify high-risk trees for timely pruning or replacement to ensure public safety.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan