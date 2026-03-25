HCMC tourism festival returns with 120 booths and big discounts

The 22nd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is expected to bring together 19 provinces and cities, travel agencies, hotels, and airlines to showcase new tour products, cultural experiences, and major promotions ahead of the summer travel season.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, speaks at a press brief about the event

On the afternoon of March 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a press briefing to announce the 22nd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, scheduled to take place from April 2 to 5 at September 23 Park in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The annual event, jointly organized by the city’s Department of Tourism and Tourism Association, is one of the largest tourism promotion activities in the country. It aims to stimulate domestic travel demand, strengthen regional linkages, and promote the city’s image.

According to Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, this year’s festival will feature more than 120 booths, with participation from 19 provinces and cities, along with numerous travel agencies, hotels, and airlines. Exhibitors will introduce a wide range of new tourism products, diverse tour packages, and promotional programs for the summer season, offering visitors access to competitively priced services ahead of the peak travel period.

The fairgrounds will be divided into themed zones that combine exhibitions, tour sales, and interactive experiences. The business zone will showcase products and special offers, while the localities zone will highlight regional culture and specialties. An additional food area and interactive activities are expected to create a vibrant shopping and entertainment atmosphere.

Travelers seek information about tours at the booth of Saigontourist Travel

Alongside commercial activities, the festival will host a series of cultural and artistic programs, including performances, thematic talk shows, experiential workshops, and a tourism job fair. The opening ceremony is set for the morning of April 2, marking the start of four consecutive days of events.

Saigontourist Travel has announced discounts of up to VND10 million on outbound tours. A range of competitively priced itineraries is being offered, including Thailand from VND8.99 million, Japan from VND35.99 million per traveler, and Europe from VND89.99 million and above. Domestic tours are priced from VND2.48 million per traveler, with a VND1 million reduction for the April 30 holiday period. Notably, Free & Easy packages combining airfare and four- to five-star hotel stays start from VND6.99–VND7.99 million, accompanied by group incentives and a VND500,000 voucher.

Meanwhile, BenThanh Tourist has introduced more than 300 promotional tour programs, offering discounts of up to VND5 million on European itineraries. Tours to the United States and Australia are discounted by as much as VND3 million, while Northeast Asia routes see reductions of up to VND2 million. Southeast Asia and domestic tours are also being strongly promoted, with prices starting from VND3.49 million, along with various giveaways such as vouchers, suitcases, and backpacks.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan