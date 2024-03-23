High domestic airfares cause tourists to select outbound tours

The surge in domestic airfare prices has prompted many more Vietnamese travelers to opt for international tours.

Tourists visit Sichuan, China.

According to information from several travel companies, there has been a significant increase in the number of tourists booking outbound tours during this holiday season, rising by 10-20 percent compared to regular days, amidst the backdrop of soaring domestic airfare prices compared to the same period.

Mr. Tran Quoc Bao, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist, revealed that the company had served over 20,000 MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourists from both domestic and international markets in the first three months of the year. For outbound tourism, Saigontourist has organized over 200 MICE groups, including three groups with over 150 tourists traveling to destinations such as Thailand, South Korea, and China. Additionally, other popular destinations like the US, Germany, Australia, Singapore, India, Taiwan (China), Japan, and Spain have also seen a significant influx of tourists.

In April, Vietravel Travel Company and Vietravel Airlines are ramping up charter flights to Japan and other promising markets and vice versa. Vietravel Travel Company announced plans to escort numerous tour groups to Japan, South Korea, China, and various destinations during the upcoming holidays on April 30 and May 1.

To boost two-way travel between Vietnam and China, a seminar showcasing tourist destinations in China was held on March 22 in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with Sichuan Airlines. Mr. Zhang Chang Heng, General Director of Sichuan Airlines' ticket office in Vietnam, shared that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline had transported around 200,000 Chinese passengers, including high-spending groups, to Vietnam.

Data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism displays a robust growth in tourist arrivals from various regions in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The Chinese market alone witnessed a remarkable recovery, surging 7.5 times compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, China is recognized as a traditional tourist market, and efforts are underway to boost the exploration of middle and high-end tourist groups. Moreover, there are plans to intensify the promotion of destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Vietnam, within this market.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Da Nguyet