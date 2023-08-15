HCMC to unite trade and investment promotion activities for investors’ sake

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday worked with the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) on the unity of the two activities for enhancing support to investors.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, trade and investment promotion activities in many centers and organizations are currently disjointed resulting in hurdles for enterprises wanting to learn about investment procedures, land funds, land rental costs, and investment procedures.

Therefore, ITPC will be responsible for all trade promotion and investment activities. Along with that, the Chairman suggested transparent administrative procedures, processes and policies to support new investors and remove difficulties for existing investors.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of ITPC Tran Phu Lu petitioned to change the functions and tasks of ITPC so that the Center could fulfill new requirements and tasks. Moreover, according to Director Lu, the present financial mechanism must be changed because it is very outdated and unable to carry out investment promotion activities, especially for global investors.

In addition, the city needs to review all the activities of competent agencies, on that basis, merge units with the same function of trade promotion and investment or separate the functions of trade promotion and investment to merge with ITPC. In addition, there should be a regulation on coordination to improve the responsibilities of relevant authorities and districts.

The unity of trade and investment promotion will pave the way for the city to identify its internal resources and potential; thereby, it can propose policies to create favorable conditions for investors. The city's leaders will adopt solutions to support ITPC in terms of human resources, materials and financial regulations so that this center can work effectively.