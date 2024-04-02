HCMC to strictly handle enterprises, facilities causing environmental pollution

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan for the enhancement of air pollution control for the period 2024-2025 in accordance with the city’s socio-economic development conditions.

Construction projects have not had measures to prevent pollution so far. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

The information was provided by Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on April 2 afternoon.

Under the plan, by 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will effectively control the exhaust emission sources from transportation activities and reduce 85 percent of expanded air pollution due to transportation activities.

Besides, the city sets a target of reducing at least 97 percent of industrial production facilities causing infiltration of dust emissions and industrial emissions. The city also aims at 100 percent of industrial production facilities being equipped with automatic exhaust emission monitoring equipment transmitting database directly to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

In addition, the city will effectively control dust and gas emissions from construction activities; ensure at least 90 percent of construction projects complying with regulations on environmental protection during the construction process; effectively control the smell and emissions from agricultural activities, daily activities heading to no cases of improper burning of household waste causing air pollution.

Ho Chi Minh City shall enhance supervision, warning information and forecast of air quality in urban areas and areas with high pollutant concentrations, notably focusing on monitoring and determining the current dust pollution status of fine particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10.

Departments, districts and Thu Duc City are responsible for urgently reviewing and making statistics on business production and service facilities causing dust and emissions; monitoring these facilities to strictly impose measures to control dust and emissions; inspecting and strictly handling facilities and activities causing infiltration of dust and emissions to environmental pollution and so on.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong