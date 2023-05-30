HCMC to solve problems in developing its Vovinam

The Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council had a working session on the result of the implementation of Resolution 5 on specific policies for coaches and athletes with the HCMC Vovinam Viet Vo Dao Federation (HVVF) on May 29.

Vice Chairman cum General Secretary of HVVF Nguyen Binh Dinh said that the HCMC's Vovinam team is a key factor in providing experts, coaches, and athletes for the national team and has contributed to developing the Vietnamese national martial art to the international arena over the past years.

The city’s Vovinam team won four gold medals and 10 silver medals, contributing to the achievements of the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 32nd SEA Games.

Resolution 5 has great significance in providing specific policies of training, competition, and reward for coaches and athletes.

However, the city’s Vovinam team is facing a lack of suitable infrastructure for training practice. The team is practicing in a narrow space at Phu Tho Sports Stadium in District 11.

Speaking at the meeting, head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the HCMC Vovinam team.

He suggested functional departments create favorable conditions for the team to have a better facility and solve problems in implementing reward policies for coaches and athletes.