HCMC to promptly implement Land Law 2024

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment is implementing many plans to promptly put the new policies of the Land Law 2024 into practice, said the department director Nguyen Toan Thang.

Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang (R) attends a virtual exhange on the Land Law 2024 held by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on April 9. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the direction of the People's Committee of the city, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has coordinated with other departments, the People’s Committees of districts, and Thu Duc City to carry out a draft amendment to the land price table in HCMC that will take effect from August 1, 2024, until before January 1, 2026.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has also suggested the Department of Finance cooperate with relevant units to advise the municipal People's Committee to issue a decision on establishing a HCMC land price appraisal council.

The People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have been requested to summarize the implementation of their previous land valuation work to submit it to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to prepare for the establishment of district-level land price appraisal councils.

The district-level land price appraisal councils are expected to be launched before August 1.

In addition, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment will coordinate with relevant departments to advise the People's Committee of the city to issue regulations on revenue-generating factors, cost-influencing factors, and land price-influencing factors before September 30.

Regarding the determination of land price, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment will collaborate with authorized departments to complete 36 documents of plans for land price frames and then submit them to the HCMC Land Price Appraisal Council and the municipal People's Committee for approval this year; and compile 70 land lease agreements to submit them to the HCMC Tax Department to collect land rental fees in accordance with regulations.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Kim Khanh