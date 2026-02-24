Metro system strengthens Ho Chi Minh City competitiveness

Ho Chi Minh City’s metro system is emerging as a cornerstone of urban competitiveness, with officials urging faster progress and deeper reforms to ensure sustainable growth and improved quality of life for residents.

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited, extended New Year greetings, and encouraged the leadership, staff, engineers, and workers of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc at the visit and New Year greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc gave New Year greetings to all officials, civil servants, and employees of MAUR; he also recognized and commended the unit's efforts and commitment in 2025, which yielded numerous positive outcomes and significantly contributed to the advancement and establishment of a modern public transportation system in the city.

In particular, the urban railway system is identified as an important pillar in the development of transport infrastructure, contributing to improving urban quality and the city's competitiveness. The development of the metro system is not solely the responsibility of MAUR, but requires coordinated efforts from various departments, businesses, and the consensus of the people.

The city will continue to mobilize comprehensive resources, promoting connectivity between road, waterway, port, and airport transportation, with the metro system playing a key role in sustainable urban development and improving the quality of life for the city dwellers.

Highly appreciating the achievements of the past period, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested that in 2026, MAUR continue to uphold its proactive, disciplined, and professional spirit; focus on resolving difficulties and obstacles, accelerating the progress of ongoing projects, and simultaneously prepare well for the implementation of subsequent metro lines in accordance with the approved plan.

He emphasized that MAUR must focus on establishing a clean and robust Party organization, while also attending to the material and spiritual welfare of its staff and employees. It is essential to create a professional and compassionate working environment that encourages a commitment to the city's development. Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) has, after a period of operation, accommodated around 19.7 million passengers, averaging more than 50,000 passengers daily. During the Lunar New Year of 2026, certain days recorded over 110,000 passengers.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan