HCMC prepares early voting for offshore workers, naval forces

To ensure the civic rights of over 4,500 personnel on long-term offshore and maritime missions, HCMC is proactively organizing early voting across four special areas before the March 15 national election.

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho (center) is surveying the early polling station at Naval Flotilla 129 (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Election Commission for the 16th National Assembly and the HCMC People’s Council for the 2026-2031 term (HCMC Election Commission for short), the city is home to units such as the Naval Region 2 Command, the HCMC Command, Naval Flotilla 128, Naval Flotilla 129 (Naval Service), the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, Fisheries Surveillance Flotilla No. 2, the DK1 Battalion, and the Vietsovpetro Joint Venture, with more than 4,500 voters unable to cast their ballots on March 15 due to their specific duties.

This is the forces that frequently perform long-term scheduled tasks such as patrolling, maintaining combat readiness, as well as operating ships, rigs, drilling platforms, and offshore structures. If they were to wait until the national election day, many officers, soldiers, and workers would find it difficult to return to the mainland to exercise their voting rights.

Aware of that, HCMC proactively developed a plan and received approval to organize early voting in four areas located in Phuoc Thang Ward, Tam Thang Ward, and Long Son Commune. According to the plan, voters will cast their ballots on February 26 (the 10th day of the Year of the Fire Horse 2026).

Over the past few days, election preparations at various localities have been deployed urgently. In Tam Thang Ward, Polling Area No.4 has a large number of voters, with 2,809 registered for early voting. Since most are working in shifts at oil and gas facilities, the locality arranged voting timeframes to fit work schedules, minimizing impacts on production lines. The centralized polling station is located at Vung Tau Airport.

In Phuoc Thang Ward, preparation work is serious, ensuring objectivity. The ward has 37 candidates for 23 seats. At Polling Area No.2, the atmosphere is extremely urgent. This special area serves officers and soldiers of the Coast Guard Region 3, Standing Militia Flotilla, and Fisheries Flotilla No.2.

In Long Son Commune, Polling Area No.3 includes the DK1 Battalion, Brigade 125, and Naval Region 2. The onshore station serves over 100 voters, while offshore stations on DK1 rigs and ships serve nearly 400 voters on long term missions.

At the Naval Region 2 Command, the hall serves as a polling station for 500 people. Decorations, ballot boxes, and candidate profiles were carefully prepared before the Lunar New Year. For offshore stations, document printing and spatial arrangements were uniformly guided to ensure solemnity despite cramped conditions. To ensure voting on DK1 rigs and ships proceeds smoothly, officials arranged two specialized vessels to transport ballot boxes without affecting combat readiness.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho of the HCMC People’s Council cum Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC Election Commission noted that agencies, units, and localities should continue to step up information and propaganda before, during, and after the election; proactively review and perfect organizational plans suitable for the specific conditions of each area, ensuring safety and compliance with legal regulations.

Chairman Nguyen Viet Dung of the Phuoc Thang Ward People’s Committee stated that preparations for the general and early elections meet requirements and are on schedule. Phuoc Thang Ward has completed the compilation of voter lists and assigned specific tasks, ensuring rigorous execution. Propaganda work is deployed through direct and online formats. Security and order are maintained, with no complex election issues recorded.

Senior Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region 2 Command, said the unit proactively compiled a list of voters from the naval forces on duty at sea, coordinating with the locality to build an early voting plan. For forces unable to participate on March 15 due to sea duties, they organized early voting onshore and at sea to ensure legitimate rights.

Major Nguyen Duy Tuyen, Head of the Mass Mobilization Team under the Political Office of Naval Region 2 Command, affirmed that the unit identifies early voting as a key political task. The unit increased internal propaganda so soldiers understand their rights. With a vast electoral area, the unit arranged forces to ensure that all voters cast ballots without affecting their crucial frontline duties.

Organizing early voting in four special areas, stretching from the mainland to the sea and islands, not only demonstrates HCMC’s flexibility and responsibility in ensuring citizens’ right to vote but also contributes significantly to the overall success of the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. In any working position, whether on the mainland or far offshore, every ballot is respected, ensuring compliance with legal regulations and the spirit of democracy.

4 early polling areas in HCMC: Polling Area No.1 (in Phuoc Thang Ward) includes Naval Flotilla 128 and Naval Flotilla 129 under the Naval Service. Polling Area No.2 (in Phuoc Thang Ward) includes Coast Guard Region 3 Command; Fisheries Surveillance Flotilla No.2, and the Standing Militia Flotilla under the HCMC Command. Polling Area No.3 (in Long Son Commune) includes DK1 Battalion, Brigade 125 (Naval Region 2 Command). Polling Area No.4 (in Tam Thang Ward) will be organized at Vietsovpetro Joint Venture.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam