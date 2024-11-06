HCMC to offer one-month free metro tickets

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducts a field inspection of the traffic construction project of metro line 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has submitted a draft resolution of the HCMC People's Council to the municipal People's Committee Office on financial support for public transport operations in the city and support for bus and metro users, including those credited with meritorious service to the country, people with disabilities, the elderly aged 60 and above, and children under 6 years old accompanied by an adult.

As planned, HCMC's metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is expected to be operational for commercial use at the end of December.

During the first 30 days of operation, Ho Chi Minh City plans to offer free rides on metro line 1 and 17 bus routes connecting to it. The budget for free metro rides is estimated at VND15.7 billion, while the cost for 17 connecting bus routes is set at VND17.3 billion.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh